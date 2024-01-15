Subscribe

Pennsylvania Attorney General Democratic Candidates Ready for First Debate

The first debate among the five Democratic nominees for Pennsylvania Attorney General is set for Monday. This event could influence the petition signings that determine the primary ballot candidates.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
The stage is set for the first debate among the five Democratic nominees for the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office, scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m.

The contenders participating in this pivotal forum are Joe Khan, a former Bucks County Solicitor; Eugene DePasquale, who served two terms as Pennsylvania Auditor General; Keir Bradford-Grey, former Chief Defender of Montgomery County; State Rep. Jared Solomon; and Jack Stollsteimer, the Delaware County District Attorney.

This debate isn't just another political face-off. It is a crucial milestone in the journey to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office, as it precedes the petition signings set to happen later this month.

These signings play a significant role in determining the candidates' eligibility to appear on the primary ballot in April.

Therefore, the performance of each aspirant in the debate could have a direct impact on their political future.

