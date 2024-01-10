en English
Politics

Pennington County GOP Urges Governor Noem to Fill Legislative Vacancies

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:27 am EST
Pennington County GOP Urges Governor Noem to Fill Legislative Vacancies

The Pennington County Republican Party is urgently calling on Governor Kristi Noem to address the legislative vacancies in South Dakota’s District 34 and District 35. Their plea comes as the 2024 Legislative Session has already begun, leaving these districts without full representation. Such a situation is perceived as a direct contradiction to the state motto “Under God the People Rule.”

Unfilled Seats Undermine Democracy

The Senate seat for District 35 has been empty for 144 days following the resignation of Jessica Castleberry. With Jess Olson’s departure, the House seat for District 34 has also been left only partially filled. The lack of representation, the Pennington County GOP argues, could significantly affect the legislative process as bills are soon to be discussed and voted on.

Call for Swift Action

Amy Wagner, the Chair of the Pennington County GOP, has voiced the growing frustration among citizens. She has highlighted that there are fully capable candidates, free from any conflicts of interest, ready to take on these roles. Some of these candidates have even received Wagner’s personal recommendation.

Waiting for Response

The Pennington County GOP is adamant that immediate action is required, especially with 2024 being an election year. Citizens should have the opportunity to vote on these appointments in the primary if they are dissatisfied. The party is pressing Governor Noem to ensure the government is fully representative and functional, urging her to fill the vacancies without further delay.

Politics United States
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

