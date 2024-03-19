PENGASSAN Demands Immediate Minimum Wage Implementation from S'West Governors

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has urged governors in the South West of Nigeria to expedite the implementation of the new minimum wage for workers in their states. This call was made by the Zonal Chairman of PENGASSAN, Lagos Zone, Comrade Eyam Abeng, highlighting the pressing need for economic relief among workers amidst challenging national economic conditions.

Urgent Call for Action

PENGASSAN's plea is rooted in the current economic difficulties facing its members, particularly due to the removal of fuel subsidies and the devaluation of the naira. These factors have significantly reduced workers' purchasing power, making the need for a revised minimum wage more critical than ever. Abeng has stated that without decisive government action to boost productivity and exports while cutting down on imports, the value of the naira will continue to decline, further exacerbating the economic plight of workers.

Support for SMEs and Security Improvements

In addition to wage concerns, PENGASSAN has advocated for increased support for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) through transparent grants, tax breaks, and improved electricity supply. The association also calls for concerted efforts to tackle insecurity, suggesting that funds recovered from corruption should be invested in essential infrastructure and social programs rather than being distributed in ways that could lead to re-looting. These measures, according to PENGASSAN, are vital for creating a more stable and prosperous economy that benefits all citizens.

Industrial Harmony and Government Accountability

While commending the collaboration between oil company management and worker branches for maintaining industrial harmony, PENGASSAN has made it clear that it will not compromise on member welfare. The association has successfully resolved various disputes and finalized agreements beneficial to its members. However, it emphasizes the need for the Federal Government to fulfill its promises regarding the minimum wage increase and refinery rehabilitation to ensure continued progress and stability in the sector.

The call from PENGASSAN underscores the broader challenges facing Nigeria's workforce and the economy at large. As the country grapples with inflation, subsidy removal, and currency devaluation, the demand for a fair minimum wage becomes increasingly urgent. This situation presents an opportunity for both the government and the private sector to work together in addressing the economic and social needs of workers, fostering a more inclusive and sustainable growth path for Nigeria.