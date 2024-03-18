Pence and Cassidy Reject Trump's Pardon Pledge for Jan. 6 Rioters as 'Unacceptable'

On Sunday, Sen. Bill Cassidy and Mike Pence sharply criticized Donald Trump's promise to pardon Jan. 6 rioters, slamming his portrayal of them as 'patriots' and 'hostages.' Pence, who was presiding over the election certification disrupted by pro-Trump forces on Jan. 6, 2021, declared such comparisons as entirely 'unacceptable' during a CBS’ 'Face the Nation' interview. Cassidy, expressing his views on NBC's 'Meet The Press,' emphasized the nation's legal principles, noting the conviction of these individuals as a clear marker of their criminal actions, not patriotism.

Trump's Rally Rhetoric and Political Fallout

At an Ohio rally, Trump initiated his speech with a recording of Jan. 6 prisoners singing the national anthem, subsequently promising pardons for the rioters if elected. Labeling them 'hostages,' he tapped into a narrative some of his supporters have echoed. This stance has become a significant element of Joe Biden's campaign against Trump, citing the Jan. 6 violence as a stark warning against a potential second Trump term. Democrats have leveraged Trump's pardon pledge to depict him as disregarding the rule of law and disrespecting law enforcement, with hundreds of rioters, including members of extremist groups like the Proud Boys, having been convicted since the Capitol riot.

The Stance of Pence and Cassidy

Both Pence and Cassidy have maintained a critical distance from Trump following Jan. 6. Pence, in particular, has been vocal about his decision not to endorse Trump, citing not only the events of Jan. 6 but also a departure from conservative values and constitutional adherence. Cassidy, one of the seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, hinted at a continued Republican allegiance without direct endorsement of Trump, emphasizing his commitment to vote Republican in the upcoming presidential election.

Implications for the Republican Party

The outspoken criticism from Pence and Cassidy against Trump's recent statements and actions sheds light on the ongoing fractures within the Republican Party. As the 2024 presidential race heats up, the party faces challenges in uniting its base while navigating the divisive legacy of Jan. 6. The stance taken by figures like Pence and Cassidy represents a broader dilemma within the party: balancing the appeal to Trump's loyal base with the need to uphold the rule of law and democratic principles. Their remarks underscore the tension between loyalty to party lines and the foundational values of American governance, setting the stage for a contentious election cycle.