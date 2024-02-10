Pembroke Pines Elections: Minnis and Schwartz Oppose Incinerator, Advocate for Sustainable Solutions

Pembroke Pines, a vibrant city in South Florida, is gearing up for its local elections. One candidate, Catherine A. Minnis, stands out with her extensive community involvement and opposition to a proposed regional incinerator. Born and raised in the region, Minnis brings three decades of leadership experience in state and local government, as well as non-profit organizations.

A Beacon of Community Engagement

Minnis' dedication to Pembroke Pines is evident in her long-standing commitment to the community. Over the past decade, she has played a pivotal role in establishing fundraising systems for charter schools and organizing events for underprivileged children. Currently, she serves on the city's Economic Development Board and Charter Review Board.

In contrast, two of Minnis' opponents have only recently started attending commission meetings and do not serve on any city boards. Another contender has a high absentee rate, raising questions about their commitment to the community.

A Firm Stance Against the Incinerator

One of the most contentious issues in the Pembroke Pines election is the proposed regional incinerator. Minnis is firmly against this initiative, instead advocating for a return to a recycling program. Her background in business administration and experience as a general manager for various companies lend credibility to her stance.

Minnis believes that Pembroke Pines could work closely with the county to minimize the impact of school closures. She views City Manager Charlie Dodge as responsive and effective in maintaining a well-landscaped, financially stable city with affordable housing.

A Vision for Waste Management

Minnis' approach to waste management extends beyond mere opposition to the incinerator. She proposes full participation with the County's existing Solid Waste Authority and setting long and short term goals to address the region's long-term waste disposal needs.

Additionally, Minnis recommends that the city set goals and devise a team internally to plan, design, and implement a citywide waste reduction program. This comprehensive strategy reflects her commitment to sustainable solutions and her ability to think strategically.

Jay D. Schwartz, another candidate in the Pembroke Pines election, shares Minnis' opposition to the proposed regional incinerator. A 35-year resident of Pembroke Pines, Schwartz has helped write city legislation to protect children from sexual predators and served on city and county boards.

Schwartz's diverse background includes experience as a commercial pilot, flight instructor, and adjunct professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He supports a regional approach to waste disposal and advocates for real recycling and lowering the impact on future generations.

As Pembroke Pines moves towards its elections, the contrast between the candidates becomes increasingly clear. With her deep-rooted community involvement and clear stance on key issues, Catherine A. Minnis presents a compelling choice for voters. Her vision for waste management, in particular, offers a sustainable and forward-thinking alternative to the proposed incinerator.

Meanwhile, Jay D. Schwartz's long-term residency and varied experience lend him a unique perspective. His commitment to protecting future generations resonates with many in Pembroke Pines.

As the election approaches, the people of Pembroke Pines will weigh these factors carefully, shaping the future of their city in the process.