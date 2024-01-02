Pelosi’s Significant Nvidia Investment Reignites Stock Trading Controversy

Representative Nancy Pelosi and her spouse, Paul, have significantly invested in chipmaking giant Nvidia (NVDA) by acquiring 50 call options with a strike price of $120, set to expire on December 20, 2024. This move could potentially result in a capital gain of up to $5 million. The investment marks Pelosi’s most substantial in the past three years and follows their sale of Nvidia shares at a loss in 2022.

Controversies Surrounding Pelosi’s Stock Trading

The timing of their previous Nvidia share sale coincided with the enactment of the CHIPS and Science Act, a legislative piece that proved beneficial for chipmakers like Nvidia. This synchronicity sparked criticisms about the Pelosi couple’s stock trading activities. Despite the controversy, Nvidia’s stock has experienced a surge since then, and the Pelosis have reaped profits from other stock transactions involving companies such as Salesforce, Roblox, and Disney.

Accusations of Insider Trading

Adding fuel to the fire, Paul Pelosi sold Google shares ahead of an antitrust lawsuit against the tech behemoth. This move has sparked controversy and raised accusations of insider trading. In response to these controversies, legislative efforts like the PELOSI Act and the TRUST Act have been proposed. If passed, these bills will prohibit members of Congress from trading stocks, but they have yet to be enacted.

Other News Surrounding Nancy Pelosi

In other news, a federal jury found David DePape guilty of breaking into the San Francisco home of the former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2022 and launching a brutal hammer attack on her husband Paul. Moreover, Pelosi has recently endorsed Hudson Valley Democrat Mondaire Jones to compete against incumbent Republican Rep Mike Lawler. Simultaneously, Sen. Joni Ernst is advocating for the closure of the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building in San Francisco, citing public safety threats amidst a crime surge in the area.