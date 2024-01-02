en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Investments

Pelosi’s Significant Nvidia Investment Reignites Stock Trading Controversy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:11 pm EST
Pelosi’s Significant Nvidia Investment Reignites Stock Trading Controversy

Representative Nancy Pelosi and her spouse, Paul, have significantly invested in chipmaking giant Nvidia (NVDA) by acquiring 50 call options with a strike price of $120, set to expire on December 20, 2024. This move could potentially result in a capital gain of up to $5 million. The investment marks Pelosi’s most substantial in the past three years and follows their sale of Nvidia shares at a loss in 2022.

Controversies Surrounding Pelosi’s Stock Trading

The timing of their previous Nvidia share sale coincided with the enactment of the CHIPS and Science Act, a legislative piece that proved beneficial for chipmakers like Nvidia. This synchronicity sparked criticisms about the Pelosi couple’s stock trading activities. Despite the controversy, Nvidia’s stock has experienced a surge since then, and the Pelosis have reaped profits from other stock transactions involving companies such as Salesforce, Roblox, and Disney.

Accusations of Insider Trading

Adding fuel to the fire, Paul Pelosi sold Google shares ahead of an antitrust lawsuit against the tech behemoth. This move has sparked controversy and raised accusations of insider trading. In response to these controversies, legislative efforts like the PELOSI Act and the TRUST Act have been proposed. If passed, these bills will prohibit members of Congress from trading stocks, but they have yet to be enacted.

Other News Surrounding Nancy Pelosi

In other news, a federal jury found David DePape guilty of breaking into the San Francisco home of the former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2022 and launching a brutal hammer attack on her husband Paul. Moreover, Pelosi has recently endorsed Hudson Valley Democrat Mondaire Jones to compete against incumbent Republican Rep Mike Lawler. Simultaneously, Sen. Joni Ernst is advocating for the closure of the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building in San Francisco, citing public safety threats amidst a crime surge in the area.

0
Investments Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cory Klippsten Warns Against Altcoin Season, Foresees Bright Future for Bitcoin

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Amarin Corp ADR: A Deep Dive into the Stock's Performance and Future Prospects

By Saboor Bayat

Cryptocurrency Forecast 2024: Spotlight on Litecoin, Injective, and Borroe Finance

By Nimrah Khatoon

Fantom (FTM): A Possible Turnaround on the Cards?

By Shivani Chauhan

Quanterix's Soaring Share Prices Amid Financial Stability ...
@Business · 1 min
Quanterix's Soaring Share Prices Amid Financial Stability ...
heart comment 0
Managed Accounts Gain Traction in Retirement Plans Amid Challenges

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Managed Accounts Gain Traction in Retirement Plans Amid Challenges
BHP Group Sees Significant Trading Activity in Options Market Amid Expansion

By Geeta Pillai

BHP Group Sees Significant Trading Activity in Options Market Amid Expansion
Shiba Inu Records Unprecedented Surge in Whale Transactions

By BNN Correspondents

Shiba Inu Records Unprecedented Surge in Whale Transactions
Y-mAbs Therapeutics: Analyzing the Impact of Institutional Ownership

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Y-mAbs Therapeutics: Analyzing the Impact of Institutional Ownership
Latest Headlines
World News
New York High School Hockey Rankings: West Genesee Makes a Leap, Skaneateles Holds Firm
1 min
New York High School Hockey Rankings: West Genesee Makes a Leap, Skaneateles Holds Firm
Ayodhya Ram Temple's Inauguration: A Collision of History, Religion, and Politics
1 min
Ayodhya Ram Temple's Inauguration: A Collision of History, Religion, and Politics
Abuse Guardian Strengthens Legal Support for Victims of Medical Practitioner Sexual Abuse
1 min
Abuse Guardian Strengthens Legal Support for Victims of Medical Practitioner Sexual Abuse
2024 Golf Season: A Year of Thrilling Swings and Remarkable Performances
1 min
2024 Golf Season: A Year of Thrilling Swings and Remarkable Performances
Missouri Football's Strategic Use of Transfer Portal Bolsters Defense Line-Up
1 min
Missouri Football's Strategic Use of Transfer Portal Bolsters Defense Line-Up
Canadian Players Make Their Mark in Week 17 NFL Action
1 min
Canadian Players Make Their Mark in Week 17 NFL Action
Isaiah Buggs Hints at Detroit Lions Departure as Alim McNeill Readies for Return
1 min
Isaiah Buggs Hints at Detroit Lions Departure as Alim McNeill Readies for Return
New Year's Resolutions and Their Impact on Fitness and Pharmaceutical Stocks
1 min
New Year's Resolutions and Their Impact on Fitness and Pharmaceutical Stocks
2024 Girls Basketball Season: Teams and Players That Stand Out
1 min
2024 Girls Basketball Season: Teams and Players That Stand Out
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
11 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
16 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
19 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
52 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
2 hours
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
3 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app