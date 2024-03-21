P.E.I. Government Vows Transparency on Harassment Allegations Amid Opposition Concerns

In a significant move towards transparency, the P.E.I. government has committed to making data on harassment allegations within its workforce more publicly accessible. This decision comes in the wake of concerns raised by the Official Opposition regarding workplace harassment, highlighting two specific complaints filed in 2021 against members of the province's executive council office. Finance Minister Jill Burridge responded with a comprehensive breakdown of complaints filed over the last five years, revealing a notable increase in reported incidents.

Raising the Issue

The matter was initially brought to light in the legislature by Liberal interim leader Hal Perry, who, through a Freedom of Information request, uncovered two harassment complaints from 2021 within the executive council office. Premier Dennis King, responsible for the cabinet, expressed unawareness of these complaints. The following day, Finance Minister Jill Burridge provided a detailed account of harassment complaints across the public service, showing an increase from seven complaints in the 2020-21 fiscal year to 14 in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Government's Response and Action

In response to the allegations and the subsequent public and legislative inquiry, Premier Dennis King assured that the government had taken action based on the recommendations from the investigations into the complaints and that no one had been asked to sign non-disclosure agreements. This statement aimed to address concerns regarding the government's handling of such sensitive matters and its commitment to transparency and accountability.

Opposition's Concerns and Call for Transparency

Despite the government's assurance of action and transparency, the Official Opposition, led by Hal Perry, criticized the government for what they described as a "toxic workplace." Perry pointed out the absence of detailed outcomes or context regarding the complaints, emphasizing a need for more comprehensive transparency to understand the government's efforts in addressing workplace harassment. Premier King dismissed the criticism as a "fishing expedition" but reiterated the government's pledge to be more open with information regarding such allegations.

The P.E.I. government's promise to make harassment allegation data more public marks a pivotal step towards fostering a safer and more transparent workplace environment within the public service. By addressing the concerns raised by the Official Opposition and committing to transparency, the government aims to rebuild trust and ensure accountability. The focus now shifts to the implementation of this pledge and the broader implications for workplace culture and governance in P.E.I., setting a precedent for how public institutions manage and disclose sensitive allegations.