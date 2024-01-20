Judd Resigns as Cochise County Chair Amid Family Crisis, Legal Issues

Cochise County Board of Supervisors chairwoman, Peggy Judd, has revealed plans to step down from her leadership role as she confronts profound personal and legal challenges. Her decision comes in the wake of her husband's deteriorating health and amid a pressing legal situation, where she faces allegations of election interference.

Family Obligations Over Leadership Duties

Elected to the board in 2016, Judd has been a significant figure in Cochise County's political landscape. However, her husband, Kit Judd's worsening health has necessitated a shift in her priorities. Kit, a constant supportive figure throughout her career, is gearing up to turn 70 next month. His escalating health concerns have prompted Judd to relinquish her leadership obligations, allowing her to provide him with the necessary care.

Awaiting A New Chairperson

Despite her decision to withdraw from her leadership role, Judd is not entirely leaving the board. She will continue serving as a board member but has expressed her intent to have a new chairperson in place by January 23. The chairperson's responsibilities in Cochise County include ceremonial and ministerial duties such as running meetings, setting agendas, and signing county checks.

Legal Battles Amid Resignation

Simultaneously, Judd is contending with felony charges for alleged election interference and criminal conspiracy during the 2022 General Election in Cochise County. These charges are being prosecuted in the Maricopa County Superior Court. The indictment has led to a divide among her constituents. Some have called for Judd's complete resignation from the board, while others, particularly from her Republican party, have criticized her for not challenging state officials on election security concerns.