Nigeria

Peaceful Resolution Reached in Lagos State Government and RTEAN Dispute

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:25 am EST
Peaceful Resolution Reached in Lagos State Government and RTEAN Dispute

The deadlock between the Lagos State Government and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has reached a harmonious resolution, as declared by the National Security Adviser, Mr Nuhu Ribadu. A conflict that had resulted in a 15-month prohibition of RTEAN activities in Lagos due to subsequent violence, has been peacefully dissolved through the collaborative efforts of the Federal Government and organized labour.

Appointment of New RTEAN Chairman

Integral to the resolution was the appointment of Comrade Adeshina Teslim Hussaini, fondly known as Okolomo, as the new RTEAN state chairman in Lagos, effective from the start of 2024. This appointment marks a fresh chapter in the history of RTEAN as it aims to rebuild its reputation and regain the trust of the public.

Restoration of RTEAN Properties

Further to this, RTEAN’s Lagos State office and all previously seized properties have been reinstated to the union. This move signifies a restoration of normalcy and a step towards rebuilding the strained relationship between RTEAN and the Lagos State Government.

Resumption of RTEAN Operations

Operations of RTEAN at all motor parks in Lagos State are slated to recommence immediately. The lift of the ban marks a significant milestone in the resolution process and brings a sense of relief for those whose livelihoods depend on these operations. Moreover, Ribadu assured that no RTEAN member would face victimization from either the Union or the Lagos State Government due to their involvement in the dispute.

In conclusion, Ribadu’s announcement signals not only the end of the dispute but also the beginning of a new era of cooperation and understanding between RTEAN, the Lagos State Government, and the general public. The ripple effect of this resolution will be felt in every corner of Lagos as operations resume, jobs are secured, and peace is restored.

Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

