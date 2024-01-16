Peaceful Protest for Gaza Ceasefire: Mennonite Action Members Arrested

On a serene Tuesday, the echoing halls of the Cannon House office building were filled with an unusual chorus. A group of 150 Mennonites, members of the activist organization Mennonite Action, had gathered in the building's rotunda. Their mission was not to disrupt but to advocate for peace, calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The group had legally entered the building after going through security checks, but their peaceful protest soon met with resistance.

Peaceful Protest Met with Arrests

The U.S. Capitol Police, adhering to the rule prohibiting demonstrations inside Congressional Buildings, began arrests as the Mennonites continued their protest. The scene was poignant, as the group remained resolute, continuing to sing even as their members were handcuffed and taken into custody. Despite the arrests, the spirit of the protest was not quashed; it was merely relocated, carried away in the police vans.

The Call for a Permanent Ceasefire

Mennonite Action's demonstration was not an isolated incident but part of a larger movement seeking a permanent ceasefire. Their ambition was not only to protest but also to deliver a petition to the House, a written plea for peace. The event occurred amid a conflict that had been raging between Israel and Hamas for over 100 days since Hamas' attack on Israeli civilians on October 7.

An Echo of Solidarity

This protest is part of a broader wave of actions. Congressional staffers and federal agency staffers are planning a walkout on Wednesday, marking what they are calling a "Day of Mourning" - the 100th day since Israel laid siege to Gaza. It is a noteworthy display of solidarity, a testament to the growing concern about the ongoing conflict and a plea for its resolution.