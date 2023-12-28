en English
Ghana

Peacefmonline.com: Championing Immediate News Updates in Ghana Amidst Political Tension and Economic Challenges

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:06 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:19 am EST
Peacefmonline.com: Championing Immediate News Updates in Ghana Amidst Political Tension and Economic Challenges

Peacefmonline.com, a leading online news portal in Ghana, continues its mission of delivering immediate updates on salient issues across various sectors, including politics, business, entertainment, and more. Owned and managed by Despite Media, the platform is committed to ensuring that its readers stay informed about the latest happenings within the country.

Embracing Gratitude Amidst Economic Hardship

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Rev Stephen Yenusom Wengam, has called upon Ghanaians to remain thankful for all the blessings they have received, particularly amid the current economic challenges. In his address, he underscored the importance of holiness and generosity during the festive season, imploring people to shun sin, unbelief, corruption, and violations of human rights.

Political Pressure Ramps Up Ahead of Elections

The article also highlights the mounting pressure on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Mahama as they deliberate over choosing a running mate for the forthcoming elections in Ghana. The selection carries immense consequences in Ghanaian politics, with factors such as regional representation, political experience, and public appeal playing significant roles. The far-reaching implications of this decision for Ghana’s political future cannot be overstated.

Rev Stephen Yenusom Wengam reiterated his appeal to Ghanaians, urging them to maintain a sense of gratitude for all that God has done for them, especially during these times of economic hardship.

Ghana Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

