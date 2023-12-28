Peacefmonline.com: Championing Immediate News Updates in Ghana Amidst Political Tension and Economic Challenges

Embracing Gratitude Amidst Economic Hardship

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Rev Stephen Yenusom Wengam, has called upon Ghanaians to remain thankful for all the blessings they have received, particularly amid the current economic challenges. In his address, he underscored the importance of holiness and generosity during the festive season, imploring people to shun sin, unbelief, corruption, and violations of human rights.

Political Pressure Ramps Up Ahead of Elections

The article also highlights the mounting pressure on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Mahama as they deliberate over choosing a running mate for the forthcoming elections in Ghana. The selection carries immense consequences in Ghanaian politics, with factors such as regional representation, political experience, and public appeal playing significant roles. The far-reaching implications of this decision for Ghana’s political future cannot be overstated.

