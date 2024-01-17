Peace River Takes Strides to Rejoin PREDA and NTAB: A Strategic Move for Regional Partnerships and Economic Development

The Town of Peace River, in a decisive move towards strengthening its regional partnerships and economic development prospects, is making strides to rejoin two pivotal regional boards – the Peace Regional Economic Development Alliance (PREDA) and the Northern Alberta Transportation Advocacy Bureau (NTAB). This significant decision was debated during the town's 2024 budget deliberations, following which the council requested the administration to initiate talks with PREDA for reinstating membership.

Embracing PREDA's Benefits

Preda, in response, has extended an invitation to the town to submit a Notice of Motion and appoint a council representative for membership consideration. The benefits of PREDA membership, as emphasized by Mayor Elaine Manzer, include access to regional studies, research, networking opportunities, and a unified voice for fundraising and resource allocation. If PREDA approves the membership during its forthcoming meeting on March 1, the town will be liable for a per capita fee and a contribution to the Municipal Project Fund.

Eyeing NTAB's Subcommittee

Besides PREDA, the town also harbours aspirations to be part of NTAB's subcommittee. This body champions the cause of transportation infrastructure and economic corridors in Northern Alberta. This step is viewed by the council as a strategic move to reinforce the town's economic collaboration and networking capabilities.

Representatives on the Boards

Mayor Manzer is set to serve as the primary representative on both committees, with Deputy Mayor Shelly Shannon and Councillor Brad Carr acting as alternates for PREDA and NTAB, respectively. The council has given its stamp of approval to these steps, affirming their potential advantages for the town's economic development.