en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

PDP’s Struggles: Time for Change in Nigerian Politics?

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:53 am EST
PDP’s Struggles: Time for Change in Nigerian Politics?

Leadership crises and an inability to adapt in changing times are pushing Nigeria’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into a state of flux. The party, once a formidable force in the nation’s politics, is now grappling with an image problem, largely due to its continued alignment with figures like Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a perennial presidential candidate who has consistently failed to secure the top spot.

Old Guard vs New Dynamics

The PDP’s struggles are symptomatic of a broader issue within Nigerian politics: the clash between old guard and new dynamics. Critics argue that the party’s outdated methods and personalities are hindering its progress, especially at a time when the nation is wrestling with economic hardships and inflation. The so-called ‘Old PDP’ is accused of prioritizing power over governance and people’s welfare.

2023 Elections: A Case in Point

The 2023 presidential election underscored this point. The PDP lost key members to the opposition candidate, Bola Tinubu, from the All Progressive Congress (APC), culminating in a stinging defeat. Tinubu’s victory led to the controversial appointment of Nyesom Wike, a PDP member, as the Federal Minister for the Federal Capital Territory, further deepening the party’s crisis.

Time for Change

The PDP’s future success hinges on its ability to innovate and truly represent the people’s interests. It must distance itself from the legacy of past failures by promoting new leadership and embracing the role of an effective opposition party. The party is urged to prioritize the needs of the Nigerian populace, as exemplified by the recent victory of Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia at the Supreme Court and his pledge to put the needs of the masses above all else. As the Benue State chapter of the PDP and its Governorship candidate, Engr Titus Uba, rally behind Alia, this could be the beginning of a much-needed shift within the party.

0
Elections Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
11 mins ago
West Virginia 2024 Election Cycle Kicks Off with Candidate Filings
On Monday, the filing period for the upcoming primary election on May 14 in West Virginia commenced, marking the official start of the 2024 election cycle. Candidates for a range of political offices submitted their paperwork, with a few notable entries in the mix. Locally, in Mercer County, filings for sheriff, prosecuting attorney, county commission,
West Virginia 2024 Election Cycle Kicks Off with Candidate Filings
Seat-Sharing Negotiations Challenge 'I.N.D.I.A' Alliance Ahead of 2024 General Elections
1 hour ago
Seat-Sharing Negotiations Challenge 'I.N.D.I.A' Alliance Ahead of 2024 General Elections
Seat Sharing Stalemate: The Congress-AAP Negotiations Ahead of 'Mission 2024' Elections
1 hour ago
Seat Sharing Stalemate: The Congress-AAP Negotiations Ahead of 'Mission 2024' Elections
Allegations of Misconduct against MP Andy Appiah Kubi: A Blow to NPP?
20 mins ago
Allegations of Misconduct against MP Andy Appiah Kubi: A Blow to NPP?
PDP Secures Landmark Victory in Lamgong-Wangchang Constituency
58 mins ago
PDP Secures Landmark Victory in Lamgong-Wangchang Constituency
PDP's Lungten Dorji Wins Panbang Constituency: A Shift in Bhutan's Political Landscape
59 mins ago
PDP's Lungten Dorji Wins Panbang Constituency: A Shift in Bhutan's Political Landscape
Latest Headlines
World News
Surge in Violent Political Threats Shadows American Democracy
18 seconds
Surge in Violent Political Threats Shadows American Democracy
Week in Health: Fauci's Testimony, FDA Announcements and Recalls, and More
34 seconds
Week in Health: Fauci's Testimony, FDA Announcements and Recalls, and More
Congressman Calls for Impeachment of Lloyd Austin Over Hidden Hospitalization
42 seconds
Congressman Calls for Impeachment of Lloyd Austin Over Hidden Hospitalization
Operation Warp Speed: A Triumph Marred by Communication Challenges
1 min
Operation Warp Speed: A Triumph Marred by Communication Challenges
Donovan Edwards: The Unexpected Hero Behind Michigan Wolverines' Championship Victory
1 min
Donovan Edwards: The Unexpected Hero Behind Michigan Wolverines' Championship Victory
Consello Group Unveils New Division 'Consello Strive' with Tom Brady and Serena Williams
1 min
Consello Group Unveils New Division 'Consello Strive' with Tom Brady and Serena Williams
Revolutionizing Catecholamine Extraction: A New System Developed by Chinese Scientists
2 mins
Revolutionizing Catecholamine Extraction: A New System Developed by Chinese Scientists
Infertility History May Indicate Lower Cardiovascular Health in Midlife
2 mins
Infertility History May Indicate Lower Cardiovascular Health in Midlife
Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan to Discuss AI, M&A, and Cancer Treatments on CNBC
2 mins
Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan to Discuss AI, M&A, and Cancer Treatments on CNBC
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
38 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
1 hour
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
1 hour
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app