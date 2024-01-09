PDP’s Struggles: Time for Change in Nigerian Politics?

Leadership crises and an inability to adapt in changing times are pushing Nigeria’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into a state of flux. The party, once a formidable force in the nation’s politics, is now grappling with an image problem, largely due to its continued alignment with figures like Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a perennial presidential candidate who has consistently failed to secure the top spot.

Old Guard vs New Dynamics

The PDP’s struggles are symptomatic of a broader issue within Nigerian politics: the clash between old guard and new dynamics. Critics argue that the party’s outdated methods and personalities are hindering its progress, especially at a time when the nation is wrestling with economic hardships and inflation. The so-called ‘Old PDP’ is accused of prioritizing power over governance and people’s welfare.

2023 Elections: A Case in Point

The 2023 presidential election underscored this point. The PDP lost key members to the opposition candidate, Bola Tinubu, from the All Progressive Congress (APC), culminating in a stinging defeat. Tinubu’s victory led to the controversial appointment of Nyesom Wike, a PDP member, as the Federal Minister for the Federal Capital Territory, further deepening the party’s crisis.

Time for Change

The PDP’s future success hinges on its ability to innovate and truly represent the people’s interests. It must distance itself from the legacy of past failures by promoting new leadership and embracing the role of an effective opposition party. The party is urged to prioritize the needs of the Nigerian populace, as exemplified by the recent victory of Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia at the Supreme Court and his pledge to put the needs of the masses above all else. As the Benue State chapter of the PDP and its Governorship candidate, Engr Titus Uba, rally behind Alia, this could be the beginning of a much-needed shift within the party.