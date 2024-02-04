PDP's Simon Emerges Winner in Controversial Enugu Rerun Election

In the heart of Enugu State, amidst a whirlwind of controversy, Atigwe Simon of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) emerged victorious in the rerun election for the Udenu/Igbo-Eze North Federal Constituency. Simon's triumph was announced by the Returning Officer, Prof Nwachukwu J. Obiaku from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, who confirmed that Simon pulled ahead with 23,863 votes, sealing his victory over Dennis Agbo of the Labour Party, who trailed closely with 23,226 votes.

The election was not without its share of controversy, as missing result sheets led to unrest and the election being put on hold in over 15 polling units in the Igbo-Eze North local government area. The situation escalated as voters and Labour Party supporters took to the streets in protest, demanding the presentation of the original result sheets before allowing the electoral process to continue.

INEC's Response to the Crisis

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Chukwuemeka Chukwu, found himself in the eye of the storm when he proposed the use of an alternative result sheet. This proposal was met with stiff resistance from Labour Party agents, who staunchly rejected it.

Despite the controversy surrounding the missing result sheets, Prof Nwachukwu J. Obiaku declared the election peaceful, free, and fair. He affirmed that Simon, who had previously been a member of the House of Representatives, had met the legal requirements to be declared the winner of the rerun election. As such, the triumph of Atigwe Simon in the rerun elections for the Udenu/Igbo-Eze North Federal Constituency stands, marking a new chapter in the political landscape of Enugu State.