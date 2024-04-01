PDP Slams Rivers Assembly and APC for Threatening Governor Fubara's Impeachment

Rivers State is currently witnessing a significant political turmoil as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) publicly condemns the Rivers State House of Assembly and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their attempts to coerce Governor Siminalayi Fubara into acting unlawfully. This development arises from the Assembly's impeachment threats against the governor, which the PDP deems an 'embarrassment' and 'public nuisance.'

Impeachment Threats: A Political Maneuver

Twenty-seven lawmakers, showing allegiance to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, have indicated their willingness to reconsider Governor Fubara's impeachment as a means to fulfill their constitutional duties. The Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, has accused Governor Fubara of unlawful behavior, notwithstanding his commitment to a presidential peace agreement amidst the state's political crisis. This conflict highlights the deepening rift within the state's political landscape, with the PDP urging the lawmakers to desist from disrupting peace and allowing Governor Fubara to focus on governance.

Questioning the Legitimacy of the Lawmakers

Sydney Gbara, the Rivers State PDP Publicity Secretary, has raised questions regarding the legitimacy of the 27 lawmakers following their defection from the PDP to the APC. Gbara argues that their seats should constitutionally be considered vacant, given their defection occurred without any corresponding crises within the PDP. He criticizes the lawmakers for their ingratitude and for pursuing a selfish agenda that jeopardizes the state's stability. The PDP views the impeachment threats as baseless, propelled by personal ambitions rather than the state's welfare.

Public Reaction and Legal Implications

The PDP's denouncement of the impeachment threats underscores the potential legal battles ahead, with several court cases already questioning the legality of the lawmakers' actions. Gbara emphasizes that justice will eventually prevail, as the lawmakers no longer legitimately represent their constituencies. This situation has not only embarrassed the Rivers people but has also led to a state of crisis, diverting attention away from crucial governance issues. The PDP's stance reflects a broader call for adherence to legal and constitutional principles in resolving the state's political crisis.