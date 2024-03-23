PDP Sets March 27 for Ondo Governorship Aspirants Screening Ahead of 2024 Election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has earmarked March 27, 2024, for the screening of its governorship aspirants in Ondo State, setting the stage for a tightly contested election scheduled for November 16, 2024. This move comes as part of the party's preparation to select a formidable candidate to compete in the governorship race, reflecting the party's strategic efforts to regain control in the state.

Strategic Preparations and Aspirant Lineup

In a proactive bid to streamline its gubernatorial candidacy, the PDP initiated the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms between March 7 and March 21, with a submission deadline set for March 25. Among the notable aspirants who have thrown their hats into the ring are former state deputy governor Agboola Ajayi, Akinwumi Adeolu Bamidele, Akingboye Olusola Ebiseni, Kolade Akinjo, Bosun Arebuwa, and John Mafo. The party's meticulous planning underscores its determination to present a strong challenge in the upcoming election.

Screening Committee and Election Timetable

To ensure a thorough and unbiased screening process, the PDP has appointed a seasoned committee led by former Governor of Ebonyi, Sam Egwu, with Chief Rahman Owokoniran serving as the Secretary. The committee's composition, which also includes notable figures such as Sen. Isa Shuaibu Lau, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi, and Barr. Mrs. Olivia Dazyman, highlights the party's commitment to transparency and fairness in selecting its governorship flag bearer. The party's congress, where the final candidate will be chosen, is slated for April 25, 2024, marking a critical milestone in the PDP's election roadmap.

Implications for Ondo State Politics

The PDP's strategic preparations for the Ondo State governorship election underscore the significance of this electoral battle in the broader context of Nigerian politics. As the party seeks to consolidate its presence in the South West, the outcome of this election could significantly influence the political landscape, potentially altering power dynamics in the region. With the aspirants' diverse backgrounds and the party's comprehensive election strategy, the PDP aims to mount a formidable campaign capable of challenging the incumbent APC's dominance in the state.