PDP Selects Osarodion Ogie as Ighodalo's Running Mate for Edo 2024 Governorship Election

In a strategic move ahead of the Edo State governorship election on September 21, 2024, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has chosen Osarodion Ogie, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), as the running mate to its candidate, Asue Ighodalo. This decision underscores the party's commitment to leveraging Ogie's grassroots appeal and extensive political experience to secure victory.

Strategic Selection for Victory

The combination of Asue Ighodalo, a distinguished former Chairman of Sterling Bank, and Osarodion Ogie, a seasoned politician and current SSG, represents the PDP's calculated effort to harness both administrative acumen and local political influence. Ighodalo's business expertise and Ogie's deep roots in Edo politics are expected to synergize effectively, enhancing the party's appeal across various demographics within the state. The choice of Ogie, endorsed by Governor Godwin Obaseki, also signals a unified front within the party's state leadership, aiming to consolidate support as the election approaches.

Addressing Internal Challenges

Despite this strategic pairing, the PDP faces internal challenges, notably the discord stemming from the governorship primary's outcome, which saw Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu declaring himself as a parallel candidate. In response, the party established a Reconciliation Committee led by Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, tasked with mending factional divides. However, efforts to convene meetings with key stakeholders, including aggrieved party members, have yet to materialize, indicating ongoing efforts to solidify party unity ahead of the crucial governorship contest.

Looking Ahead

As the PDP gears up for the September electoral battle, the selection of Osarodion Ogie as Ighodalo's running mate is a significant step toward presenting a coherent and compelling campaign to the electorate. However, the effectiveness of this strategy will depend on the party's ability to navigate its internal complexities and present a united front that resonates with the broader Edo State populace. With the political landscape in Edo becoming increasingly competitive, the coming months will be critical for the PDP to consolidate its position and articulate a clear vision for the state's future under its leadership.