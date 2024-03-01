PDP Rejects APC's Proposal for Solar Streetlights at Ken Saro-Wiwa's Tomb in Rivers

Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly opposed the proposal by Tony Okocha, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee Chairman and representative at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), for a solar streetlight project at the tomb of the late Ogoni environmental activist, Kenule Saro-Wiwa. This development has ignited a political controversy, highlighting differing views on honoring the environmentalist's legacy.

During a visit to Bane, the hometown of Saro-Wiwa, Okocha unveiled plans for not only the solar streetlight project but also an access road to the tomb. The PDP, through a statement by its publicity secretary, Tambari Sydney Gbara, criticized the proposal as an insult to Saro-Wiwa's memory and a disrespectful gesture towards the Ogoni people's struggle for environmental, economic, and social justice. Gbara suggested that if Okocha genuinely intended to honor Saro-Wiwa, efforts should focus on retrieving the Ken Memorial Art Bus seized by the federal government and officially clearing Saro-Wiwa’s name of all allegations.

Political Undertones in Memorial Projects

The PDP's response underscores the political sensitivities surrounding memorial projects in the Niger Delta region, especially those commemorating figures like Saro-Wiwa who had a contentious relationship with the Nigerian state. Gbara's comments reflect concerns that such projects could trivialize Saro-Wiwa's sacrifice. Instead, the PDP proposes that projects with direct community benefits, such as healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and utility services, would be more appropriate tributes to Saro-Wiwa’s legacy.

The PDP has called for Okocha's removal from the NDDC Board, arguing that his proposal demonstrates a lack of understanding and respect for Ogoni's history and Saro-Wiwa's significance. This incident has sparked a broader discussion on how best to honor the memory of environmental and political activists in Nigeria, with a consensus leaning towards initiatives that address the root causes they fought against and provide tangible benefits to their communities.

The controversy surrounding the proposed solar streetlight project at Ken Saro-Wiwa’s tomb highlights the complexities of memorializing figures who challenged the status quo. It raises important questions about the intersection of politics, memory, and community development.