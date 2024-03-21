PDP Rakes in N259m from Ondo Governorship Aspirants, Opts for Indirect Primary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has amassed a substantial N259 million through the sale of Nomination and Expression of Interest forms to seven contenders for the Ondo State governorship election slated for November 16, 2024. In a strategic move, the party has chosen the indirect primary method to select its candidate, sparking discussions among political circles and aspirants alike.

Aspirants and Election Preparations

With the election drawing near, the PDP initiated the sale of forms on March 7, concluding on March 21. Aspirants had until March 25 to submit their completed forms. Among those who have stepped into the fray are notable figures such as former Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi, and Olusola Ebiseni, a respected commissioner and Afenifere chieftain. Each aspirant shelled out N35 million for the forms, in addition to a N2 million charge, signaling their commitment to vie for the governorship under the PDP banner.

The Indirect Primary Strategy

The choice of an indirect primary has ignited a mix of reactions. A senior member of the PDP National Working Committee, preferring anonymity, shared insights into the decision-making process. According to them, the PDP's ticket for the Ondo State governorship is open to all, with no consensus candidate in sight. This method involves electing delegates at ward and local government levels, who will then select the party's candidate. This approach, the party believes, will foster a more democratic and participative selection process.

Aspirants' Perspectives and Unity Calls

Amid the competitive atmosphere, aspirants Bosun Arebuwa and Kolade Akinjo have made appeals to their peers, urging them not to view the primary as a do-or-die affair. They emphasized the collective goal of rescuing Ondo State from what they describe as the mismanagement of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Their statements reflect a broader sentiment within the PDP, focusing on unity and the shared objective of governance reform in Ondo State. With the primary set for April 25, 2024, the party and its aspirants are gearing up for a pivotal moment that could define their path to the governorship election.

This strategic maneuver by the PDP to adopt an indirect primary mode signals a keenly contested race ahead. It underscores the party's intention to meticulously select a candidate capable of clinching the governorship seat from the APC. As the political landscape in Ondo State heats up, observers and constituents alike are keenly watching the developments, anticipating a rigorous and potentially transformative electoral contest.