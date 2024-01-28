PDP Osun State Hails Ajisafe's Ratification as Southwest National Vice Chairman

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has publicly lauded Barrister Kamorudeen Ajisafe following his recent ratification as the PDP National Vice Chairman for the South West region. This development comes in the aftermath of a Southwest PDP Zonal Caucus meeting held in Ibadan. The position fell vacant after the unfortunate demise of the former Southwest Chairman, Hon. Soji Adagunodo, in May 2023.

In a statement issued by the party's media unit and endorsed by the State Chairman, Hon. Sunday Bisi, considerable emphasis was placed on Ajisafe's political perspicacity and leadership prowess. These qualities are seen as instrumental in unifying the Southwest PDP Caucus, thereby resuscitating the party's influence in the region. His in-depth understanding of the political landscape and extensive experience are regarded as pivotal in steering the party towards a victorious path.

PDP's Confidence in Ajisafe

The PDP has expressed unwavering confidence in Ajisafe's ability to nurture cooperation and construct consensus. This is deemed vital for the well-being and advancement of the people in the region. His appointment is seen as a strategic move towards fostering unity within the party and galvanizing support from the grassroots.

The congratulatory message culminated with an upbeat perspective on collaborating closely with Ajisafe to accomplish mutual objectives and ensure a brighter future for the PDP in the Southwest and the country at large. The party expressed its readiness to support Ajisafe in his role as the National Vice Chairman, with the shared vision of strengthening the democratic fabric of the region and the nation.