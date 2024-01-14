PDP Official Condemns Mismanagement of Jammu and Kashmir Power Projects

In a press conference at Srinagar, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, the General Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), took the Indian authorities to task over the management of power projects in the Indian-administered region of Jammu and Kashmir. Hanjura pointed out that the power generated by local projects, such as the Ratle Power Project, is not primarily used to meet the electricity demands of the local population, especially during the winter season.

Power for Rajasthan, Not Jammu and Kashmir

What should have been a source of relief and sustenance for the local people has ended up benefiting other Indian states. The Ratle Power Project, for example, has been leased to the state of Rajasthan for a duration of 40 years. Hanjura strongly condemned this move, arguing that it was a gross misuse of the region’s resources, particularly given the region’s own power supply shortage.

The Burden of MOUs and Rising Power Tariffs

The PDP official didn’t stop at the mismanagement of power projects. He also lambasted the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with other Indian states to sell the electricity generated in Jammu and Kashmir. Hanjura saw this as a betrayal of the local population, which already struggles with inadequate power supply. Adding to their woes is the increase in electricity charges for both metered and non-metered areas. People in non-metered areas are now charged nearly Rs 1300, a steep increase from the previous Rs 920. A similar rise has been observed for those in metered areas.

A Plea for Relief

Given the economic strain these increases have placed on the residents of Jammu and Kashmir, Hanjura called for the rollback of the increased electricity rates. He emphasized the need for the authorities to alleviate the burden on the people, rather than adding to it. In his view, the power generated by the region should be used to meet the needs of its inhabitants first, before being sold off to other states. The tone of his plea was both urgent and passionate, reflecting the seriousness of the situation and the plight of the people he represented.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir are caught in a whirlwind of political unrest, power shortages, and economic hardship. Their hope lies in the hands of their leaders and the authorities who have the power to change their fate. The question remains: will their voices be heard, or will they continue to be drowned out in the clamor of power politics?