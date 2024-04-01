PDP North Central Caucus Seeks Chairmanship to Complete Ayu's Term, Eyes Saraki, Suswam

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) North Central Caucus is in the throes of selecting a new National Chairman to fulfill the remainder of Dr. Iyiorchia Ayu's tenure. Amidst strategic consultations and meetings, high-profile names like Bukola Saraki and Senator Gabriel Suswam emerge as frontrunners for the position, spotlighting the caucus's dedication to reclaiming its zoned leadership role prior to the National Executive Committee meetings in April 2024.

Strategic Moves and Consultations

Following the scheduling of the party's crucial meetings, the North Central Caucus has been actively engaging leaders across the zone to ensure a unified decision. Meetings held in Abuja signify a concerted effort to present a common front, minimizing potential acrimony within the party ranks. The caucus's determination is further underscored by their consensus on allowing the North Central to serve out Ayu's term, suggesting a strategic pivot back to Deputy National Chairman for Amb. Illiya Damagum, who has been acting in the role since March 2023.

Names in the Hat

As the caucus narrows down its choices, the emphasis on nationwide recognition and pedigree highlights the strategic importance of this selection. With the party's chairmanship previously zoned to North Central for the 2023 general election, the inclusion of notable figures like Saraki and Suswam signifies a keen awareness of the political weight this decision carries. The final decision, expected to be convened by Plateau State Governor Caleb Muftwang, will mark a critical juncture for the PDP as it navigates internal dynamics and positions itself for future electoral challenges.

Repositioning for the Future

With the conclusion of litigations surrounding the 2023 elections and the resolution of internal conflicts, the PDP stands at a crossroads. The selection of a new National Chairman from the North Central Zone is more than a fulfillment of a zoning arrangement—it is a step towards reinvigorating the party's leadership and strategy ahead of 2027. This move reflects a broader ambition to offer Nigerians a compelling alternative platform, rooted in strong, unified leadership and strategic foresight.