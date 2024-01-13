en English
Nigeria

PDP New Generation Calls for Transparency on Election Funds

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:00 am EST
PDP New Generation Calls for Transparency on Election Funds

Bello Muyideen Kolawole, the SouthWest Coordinator for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) new generation, has formally demanded the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP to reveal details about funds raised from the sale of nomination forms in the previous general election. Stressing the significance of transparency, accountability, and good governance, Kolawole’s correspondence to the NWC insists on an exhaustive report detailing the allocation and expenditure of these funds.

Call for Transparency

Kolawole’s request includes specifics that the report should encompass: the total amount accrued, a clear expenditure breakdown, itemized costs for various facets like campaign logistics and polling station operations, and audited financial statements. He asserts that publicizing this financial data will bolster the PDP’s dedication to its values and sustain trust within the party and among the public.

Upholding Democratic Principles

Kolawole has appealed for the information to be provided within 30 days to uphold the integrity of the party’s democratic principles and to encourage transparency in alignment with the aspirations of the party’s members and Nigerian citizens.

Political Turmoil in Nigeria

Meanwhile, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in Nigeria has been embroiled in allegations of corruption and mismanagement of funds. Former Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq and her successor Dr. Betta Edu have both faced scrutiny over their handling of social intervention funds. The controversial allocation of funds to different states and the disbursement of grants have raised doubts about the effectiveness of poverty alleviation programs.

In a separate development, the Supreme Court rejected an appeal by the PDP and its candidate in the March 18 governorship election, Okey Ahiwe. The appeal had contested the decision of the Court of Appeal Lagos, which confirmed the election of Alex Otti of the Labour Party (LP) as the governor of Abia state. The appellate court ruled that the petition lacked merit.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

