INEC Oversight Sparks Protests as PDP Logo Missing on Ballot Papers

In a twist of events in Plateau state, Nigeria, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) kicked off the distribution of electoral materials across six Local Government Areas for the imminent re-run elections. A shocking discovery was made during this process at the Central Bank of Nigeria premises in Jos, as the ballot papers were found to be missing the People's Democratic Party (PDP) logo. Other party logos like the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), and the Labour Party (LP) were clearly visible, leading to heightened tension and subsequent protests from PDP members.

The PDP had earlier staged demonstrations at the INEC headquarters over fears of exclusion from the scheduled re-run set for February 3, 2023. These fears were not unfounded, as the ballot papers' exclusion of the PDP logo gave credence to the rumors that the PDP and its candidates would not participate in the re-run.

Previous Election Nullified

This development comes on the heels of the Court of Appeal's nullification of the election wins of PDP candidates Senator Simon Mwadkwon and Musa Agah for Plateau North Senatorial District and Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency, respectively. The court's decision was based on the ground that the PDP lacked structure. Despite this, the court ordered a re-run of the elections.

INEC officials, in response to the tension and protests, have assured that the issue will be resolved promptly. The petitions against the PDP candidates that led to the Appeal Court's decision and the subsequent re-run were filed by LP and PRP candidates Gyang Zi and Mohammad Adam Alkali.