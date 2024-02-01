PDP Governor's Forum Allocates N100m for Plateau Attack Victims' Relief

In the wake of escalating bandit attacks in Nigeria, the Governor's Forum of the country's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has extended a helping hand. The PDP Forum, under the stewardship of Bauchi State Governor Sen Bala Mohammed, has generously donated N100 million to aid victims in Plateau State. This philanthropic gesture aims to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the recent onslaught of violence, majorly in Mangu and Bokkos Local Government Areas.

During their visit to Plateau State, Governor Mohammed made a strong case for the implementation of State Police. This proposal, according to him, will serve as a formidable weapon to combat the burgeoning security challenges plaguing the nation. The establishment of State Police, as suggested by Governor Mohammed, is seen as a crucial step towards decentralizing Nigeria's law enforcement, thereby enhancing intelligence gathering, promoting accountability, and addressing local security issues more effectively.

Unity in Troubled Times

Governor Mohammed also took the opportunity to motivate Plateau State's Governor, Caleb Muftwang, in these trying times. He encouraged Governor Muftwang to remain unyielding and foster a spirit of tolerance among the inhabitants of Plateau State, thereby promoting peace and stability in the region.

Responding to the support, Governor Muftwang expressed his profound gratitude to the PDP Governor's Forum. He also took a firm stance, reiterating his commitment to ensure peace and stability in Plateau State, even in the face of such adversity.