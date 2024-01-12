PDP Governors Celebrate Supreme Court Victories: A Triumph for Democracy

In a momentous turn of events, the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF), under the leadership of Senator Bala Mohammed, has expressed unbridled joy over the Supreme Court victories of its members. The triumphant Governors hail from Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Plateau, and Zamfara States, with the inclusion of the Bauchi State governor. These victories have been hailed as emphatic affirmations of the mandates given by the people of these respective states.

The Verdict: A Triumph for Democracy and Rule of Law

The Director General of the PDP-GF, Hon. C.I.D. Maduabum, issued a statement exuding the forum’s confidence in the Supreme Court’s justice delivery system and its validation of the majority’s will and votes. The judgement has been lauded as a victory for democracy, rule of law, and due process, thereby emphasizing the sanctity of the ballot as the cornerstone of democratic legitimacy. In the eyes of the forum, these verdicts serve to reinforce their commitment to good governance and advocacy for the Nigerian people.

Victorious Governors: Mandate Affirmed, Service Continues

In the wake of the affirmation of their mandates, the governors are expected to forge ahead with their service to the people and strive for further development of their states. This, they believe, will contribute significantly to the democratic stability of Nigeria. Among the victorious is Abba Kabir Yusuf, the Governor of Kano, whose affirmation led to wild jubilation in the state, and Hyacinth Alia of Benue, who pledged to deliver the dividends of democracy through various infrastructure projects and civil service reforms.

Reactions to the Supreme Court Rulings

The Supreme Court judgements have generated diverse reactions, particularly on social media. Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru, one of the victorious, expressed his commitment to delivering on the mandate given to him by the people, celebrating the triumph of democracy and the rule of law. On the other hand, in Plateau State, jubilation followed the Supreme Court’s affirmation of Governor Caleb Muftwang’s mandate, with former governor Senator Jonah Jang echoing the sentiment of restoring the people’s rightful representation in the National Assembly.