en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

PDP Governors Celebrate Supreme Court Victories: A Triumph for Democracy

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:33 pm EST
PDP Governors Celebrate Supreme Court Victories: A Triumph for Democracy

In a momentous turn of events, the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF), under the leadership of Senator Bala Mohammed, has expressed unbridled joy over the Supreme Court victories of its members. The triumphant Governors hail from Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Plateau, and Zamfara States, with the inclusion of the Bauchi State governor. These victories have been hailed as emphatic affirmations of the mandates given by the people of these respective states.

The Verdict: A Triumph for Democracy and Rule of Law

The Director General of the PDP-GF, Hon. C.I.D. Maduabum, issued a statement exuding the forum’s confidence in the Supreme Court’s justice delivery system and its validation of the majority’s will and votes. The judgement has been lauded as a victory for democracy, rule of law, and due process, thereby emphasizing the sanctity of the ballot as the cornerstone of democratic legitimacy. In the eyes of the forum, these verdicts serve to reinforce their commitment to good governance and advocacy for the Nigerian people.

Victorious Governors: Mandate Affirmed, Service Continues

In the wake of the affirmation of their mandates, the governors are expected to forge ahead with their service to the people and strive for further development of their states. This, they believe, will contribute significantly to the democratic stability of Nigeria. Among the victorious is Abba Kabir Yusuf, the Governor of Kano, whose affirmation led to wild jubilation in the state, and Hyacinth Alia of Benue, who pledged to deliver the dividends of democracy through various infrastructure projects and civil service reforms.

Reactions to the Supreme Court Rulings

The Supreme Court judgements have generated diverse reactions, particularly on social media. Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru, one of the victorious, expressed his commitment to delivering on the mandate given to him by the people, celebrating the triumph of democracy and the rule of law. On the other hand, in Plateau State, jubilation followed the Supreme Court’s affirmation of Governor Caleb Muftwang’s mandate, with former governor Senator Jonah Jang echoing the sentiment of restoring the people’s rightful representation in the National Assembly.

0
Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
5 mins ago
Professor Ogechi Adeola Ascends to Deputy Vice-Chancellor at University of Kigali
In an impressive stride in academia, Professor Ogechi Adeola has ascended to the position of Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Kigali, Rwanda. This appointment, effective from January 11, 2024, marks yet another milestone in the illustrious career of Adeola, a seasoned academic and women empowerment advocate. From the Financial Sector to Academia Before her
Professor Ogechi Adeola Ascends to Deputy Vice-Chancellor at University of Kigali
Davido's Comment on Wealth Ignites Conversation Among Fans
15 mins ago
Davido's Comment on Wealth Ignites Conversation Among Fans
Samson Siasia: Resilience Beyond FIFA Ban, Eyes Robust Football Comeback
50 mins ago
Samson Siasia: Resilience Beyond FIFA Ban, Eyes Robust Football Comeback
Dismissed Inspector Ocheni Sentenced to 30 Years for Homicide
5 mins ago
Dismissed Inspector Ocheni Sentenced to 30 Years for Homicide
AIG Owohunwa Stresses Legal Compliance in Police Detentions
6 mins ago
AIG Owohunwa Stresses Legal Compliance in Police Detentions
Proactive Healthcare Management: Lagos State's Shield Against Social Media Criticism
10 mins ago
Proactive Healthcare Management: Lagos State's Shield Against Social Media Criticism
Latest Headlines
World News
Kynlee Heiman: The Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen with a Six-Pack and Ambitious Dreams
9 seconds
Kynlee Heiman: The Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen with a Six-Pack and Ambitious Dreams
CeeDee Lamb Earns Prestigious All-Pro First-Team Recognition
11 seconds
CeeDee Lamb Earns Prestigious All-Pro First-Team Recognition
Malcolm Butler Commends Bill Belichick Amidst Controversy: A Unique Perspective
13 seconds
Malcolm Butler Commends Bill Belichick Amidst Controversy: A Unique Perspective
Political Unity Could Foster Better Governance: Dr. Karan Singh
53 seconds
Political Unity Could Foster Better Governance: Dr. Karan Singh
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race: Implications and Reactions
54 seconds
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race: Implications and Reactions
Pioneering Prenatal DNA Test Promises Earlier and Comprehensive Genetic Screening
2 mins
Pioneering Prenatal DNA Test Promises Earlier and Comprehensive Genetic Screening
Professor Green Sheds Light on Lifelong Battle with Pyloric Stenosis
2 mins
Professor Green Sheds Light on Lifelong Battle with Pyloric Stenosis
Jonathan Panzo's Loan Spell at Cardiff City May End Prematurely
3 mins
Jonathan Panzo's Loan Spell at Cardiff City May End Prematurely
Cork's Iconic Nash 19 Shuts Down Amid Rising Business Costs
3 mins
Cork's Iconic Nash 19 Shuts Down Amid Rising Business Costs
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app