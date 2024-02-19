PDP Eyes Landslide Victory in Edo 2024 Governorship Election, Preps Unified Front

In a move that could potentially reshape the political landscape of Edo State, Barr. Kalu Agu, a seasoned legal practitioner with a keen focus on election matters, has forecasted a sweeping victory for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the upcoming November 2024 governorship election. This bold prediction comes amid preparations for the party's primary election, setting the stage for an intense political showdown in Edo State.

Unity and Strategy: The PDP's Path to Victory

At the heart of Agu's prognostication is a call for unity among the PDP's ranks. The legal expert underlines the critical importance of solidarity within the party to clinch the governorship seat. With the PDP's national machinery already gearing up for the primary election, Agu emphasizes that the overwhelming support for the party, buoyed by Governor Obaseki's notable achievements, could only translate to electoral success if the party remains cohesive. "To secure this victory, we must stand united," Agu insists, urging all stakeholders to rally behind the party's chosen candidate.

Overcoming Internal Challenges

Despite the optimistic outlook, Agu also addresses potential stumbling blocks on the road to the governorship. He particularly points to the adhoc delegate congress—a matter he describes as an internal party affair that should be navigated with wisdom and diplomacy. Reflecting on the past, where internal discord led to the nullification of PDP candidates in Plateau State, Agu reassures that such pitfalls can be avoided. "The Supreme Court's precedence offers us a clear path; what's needed is adherence to our internal processes," Agu states, signaling confidence in the party's ability to surmount internal challenges.

As the PDP inches closer to the primary election scheduled for Thursday, February 22, 2024, the anticipation among party faithful and political observers alike is palpable. The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP has officially approved the delegate list for this pivotal event, slated to take place at the Lawn Tennis Court of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City. With the announcement made by the PDP's National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party has effectively set the ball rolling towards what many hope will be a decisive victory in September. "This primary is not just an election; it's a statement of our readiness to continue the transformative work started by Governor Obaseki," Ologunagba asserts, underscoring the significance of the upcoming primary.