PDP Establishes Edo State Ward Caretaker Committees for 30-Day Tenure

In a decisive move, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has established Ward Caretaker Committees in Edo State. According to Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, the committees will be active for a 30-day period commencing February 1, 2024.

The decision aligns with the party's constitution as amended in 2017. It is a calculated response to the conclusion of the Edo State Ward Executive Committees' tenure. By initiating these committees, the PDP ensures continuity in its local structure during this interim period.

Appointing Outgoing Members as Caretakers

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP has acted promptly to ensure no leadership vacuum ensues. Members of the outgoing Ward Executive Committees have been appointed as caretakers. This strategic move allows the party to maintain a steady hand at the helm during this transitory phase.

On a related note, the PDP has given the green light to ten aspirants in Edo State. The PDP Governorship Screening Committee has cleared these potential candidates, signaling the party's readiness for the upcoming political season.