Senator Jarigbe Declares PDP Dominance in Cross River, Call for Enhanced Collaboration

In the aftermath of the rerun elections in Cross River State, Senator Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe, a flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has confidently asserted the party's unchallenged supremacy in the region. The rerun, which was conducted in four Local Government Areas, served as a litmus test for the political dynamics in the state. According to Agom-Jarigbe, the results unequivocally reflected the electorate's unwavering trust in the PDP and their satisfaction with its commitment to materializing electoral promises.

Agom-Jarigbe, who also chairs the Senate Committee on Gas, specifically highlighted the results in the Obudu and Yala II state constituencies in the Northern senatorial district. The PDP's victory in these constituencies, he believes, was a testament to the people-centric programs instituted by the National Assembly members hailing from the district. These programs, he insists, have resonated with the populace, leading to the PDP's successful electoral performance.

A Call for Collaborative Governance

Beyond electoral victories, Agom-Jarigbe emphasized the need for a cooperative political climate. He urged the newly elected representatives to prioritize their constituents' welfare, urging them to work collaboratively towards the common goal of societal upliftment. Acknowledging the constraints of available resources, he assured his commitment to addressing the needs of the people and delivering on his electoral promises.

In a noteworthy political showdown, Agom-Jarigbe had previously clinched a victory against the former Governor of Cross River, Prof. Ben Ayade, in the general elections for the Cross River North senatorial seat on February 18, 2023. This victory, along with the latest election results, underscores Agom-Jarigbe's political standing and the PDP's dominant position in the Cross River State political landscape.