PDP Conducts Ward Delegates Elections in Edo State Amid Abduction Incident

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has conducted its ward delegates elections across all 192 wards in Edo State's 18 Local Government Areas. This critical political process was confirmed by the State Organising Secretary, Anthony Anenih, who announced the successful completion of these elections and the submission of results to the electoral committee established by the PDP's National Working Committee.

The Independent National Electoral Commission and various civil society groups monitored the elections, which were largely peaceful. However, the serenity of the process was overshadowed by an incident in Jattu. It was reported that eight officials en route to Etsako Central Local Government Area for the election were abducted. This unfortunate incident cast a shadow over an otherwise orderly electoral process.

Call for Swift Investigation

In the aftermath of the abduction incident, Secretary Anenih called on the Inspector General of Police to initiate a swift investigation and secure the release of the abducted officials. This call for action underscores the urgency of the situation and the party's commitment to the safety of its officials and electoral integrity.

Despite the unfortunate incident, the PDP in Edo State expressed gratitude to the party leaders for their support during the electoral process.