Nigeria

PDP Chieftain Urges EFCC to Probe Corruption Allegations Against Government Officials

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:30 pm EST
PDP Chieftain Urges EFCC to Probe Corruption Allegations Against Government Officials

Chief Sunny Onuesoke, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to intensively probe corruption allegations against two high-ranking women in the Nigerian government. The individuals under the spotlight are Halima Shehu, the National Coordinator and CEO of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), and Betta Edu, the currently suspended Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Corruption Allegations

According to Onuesoke, Shehu is embroiled in accusations of laundering a staggering 44 billion Naira, and Edu is implicated in an alleged attempt to siphon over 585 million Naira into a private account. He emphasized the imperative need for the EFCC to delve into the activities of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to restore public trust in the program, which has faced more criticism than commendation.

Challenging Gender Bias in Corruption

In a provocative stance, Onuesoke also challenged the prevalent perception that women are less corrupt than men. Drawing on these allegations as evidence, he underscored that corruption knows no gender, and that each case should be evaluated on its merit, not the sex of the accused.

Urging Government Action

If President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration genuinely aims to tackle corruption head-on, it must ensure rigorous scrutiny of its officials to thwart misappropriation of public assets, Onuesoke insisted. He issued a stark warning: failure to address corruption festering within the government’s ranks could promote a lawless society, eroding both public and investor confidence. Onuesoke holds a firm conviction that all officials, past and present, found guilty of corrupt practices should face equivalent legal consequences to ensure justice and deterrence.

Nigeria Politics
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

