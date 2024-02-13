PDP Chieftain Urges Governance Focus, Criticizes INEC, Calls for Unity

FCT, Abuja - Rilwan Olanrewaju, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and political analyst, has boldly asserted that the PDP is the best party to lead Nigeria. In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Olanrewaju highlighted the PDP's unique approach, which focuses on governance rather than media propaganda.

Olanrewaju, a respected political analyst, made a compelling argument for the PDP's effectiveness as a political party. He drew a stark contrast between the PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) by emphasizing the PDP's commitment to good governance over media propaganda.

"PDP is only concerned about governance and bringing meaningful lives to Nigerians," Olanrewaju stated. He further explained that, unlike the APC, the PDP does not rely heavily on media propaganda to gain support.

INEC and the Rerun Elections: A Contentious Issue

During the interview, Olanrewaju also addressed the recent rerun elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in certain parts of the country on February 3. He accused INEC of attempting to ensure that the APC remained in power despite the challenges facing the nation.

Olanrewaju's comments sparked a heated debate about the role of INEC in Nigerian politics and the fairness of the recent rerun elections. Critics argue that INEC must remain impartial and transparent in order to maintain the trust of the Nigerian people.

The Future of the PDP: A Call for Unity

Despite the challenges facing the PDP, Olanrewaju remains optimistic about the party's future. He expressed confidence that the internal crisis within the PDP will be resolved, allowing the party to regain its former prominence.

"The crisis in PDP will be resolved, and the party will soon get back to the top," Olanrewaju predicted. He emphasized that the PDP is the only political party with a distinct ideology capable of moving Nigeria forward.

Olanrewaju's call for unity within the PDP comes at a critical time, as the party prepares for upcoming elections. With the APC facing mounting criticism over its handling of various issues, the PDP has an opportunity to present itself as a credible alternative to the ruling party.