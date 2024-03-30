PDP Calls for Selfless Leadership, Urges Tinubu to Tackle Rising Food Prices This Easter

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a call to action for Nigeria's leaders, urging a commitment to selfless service and addressing the nation's soaring food prices. In their Easter message, the party emphasized the need for national unity and renewal during these challenging times, a sentiment echoed by PDP chieftain Dr. Kazeem Abidikugu who urged Christians to embrace love and compassion.

Embracing the Easter Spirit

In their Easter address, the PDP, through its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, highlighted the significance of Easter as a time for hope, renewal, and the reaffirmation of faith amidst adversity. The party called on Nigerians to strengthen their bonds of unity and support one another, underscoring the importance of collective resilience in overcoming the nation's current struggles.

Urgent Call for Government Action

The PDP explicitly urged the federal government, particularly under the leadership of President Tinubu, to take immediate steps to mitigate the harsh economic realities facing Nigerians. The call to action includes addressing the high costs of food, petroleum products, and other essential commodities, aiming to alleviate the widespread suffering and improve the wellbeing and happiness of the people.

A Unified Call for Renewal and Compassion

Dr. Kazeem Abidikugu, reinforcing the party's message, called on Christians and all Nigerians to embody the virtues of love, sacrifice, and compassion during the Easter season. He highlighted the need for prayer and reflection on the sacrifices made by Jesus Christ, while also commending Governor Seyi Makinde's efforts in Oyo State. Abidikugu's message serves as a reminder of the power of community and the impact of collective action in times of need.

As the Easter celebrations unfold, the PDP's message of hope, unity, and selfless leadership resonates across Nigeria, offering a beacon of light amidst the challenges. The call for governmental action against rising living costs, paired with a nationwide appeal for compassion and renewal, sets a hopeful tone for the future. It beckons a period of reflection and action, urging leaders and citizens alike to work towards a more prosperous and united Nigeria.