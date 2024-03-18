PDP Calls for Federal Immortalization of Late Olubadan Oba Lekan Balogun for National Contributions

Following the passing of the esteemed Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun Alli Okunmade II, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has publicly urged the Federal Government to honor his legacy by immortalizing him. Oba Balogun, who served as a beacon of wisdom and unity, left an indelible mark on Nigeria's socio-political landscape through his unwavering dedication to the nation's development.

Advertisment

Legacy of a Legend

Oba Lekan Balogun's reign, spanning a notable two years, was marked by his significant contributions to national unity, security, and socio-economic development. As a revered figure, his leadership transcended the confines of Ibadan, impacting the entire nation through his advocacy for peace and stability. His role as a custodian of cultural heritage and a source of wise counsel earned him respect far beyond his immediate community, embodying the virtues of integrity and incorruptibility.

Remembering the Royal Father

Advertisment

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, highlighted Oba Balogun's extraordinary life and accomplishments. Describing him as a 'magnificent and compassionate king,' the party emphasized his significant role in fostering national peace and unity. The call for his immortalization recognizes his lasting contributions and the need to preserve his legacy for future generations, serving as a perpetual reminder of his virtuous leadership and dedication to the welfare of the Nigerian people.

A Nation Mourns

As tributes pour in from various quarters, including the Yoruba Obas Forum and the diaspora, the impact of Oba Lekan Balogun's demise is felt across the nation. His progressive reign brought about peace and stability to Ibadanland, contributing significantly to the socio-economic and cultural development of the region. The PDP's call for immortalization is echoed by many who recognize the late Olubadan's role as not just a traditional leader but a national figure whose legacy of service, integrity, and unity stands as a beacon for all Nigerians.

As the nation reflects on the life and times of Oba Lekan Balogun, the collective grief and admiration for his achievements underscore the profound loss his passing represents. Yet, in the midst of mourning, there is a growing consensus on the need to honor his memory in a manner befitting his contributions to Nigeria, ensuring that his legacy continues to inspire and guide future generations.