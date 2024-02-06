PDP Board Member Warns of Party's Demise in Edo State Amidst Internal Controversies

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) trustee member Charles Idahosa has raised urgent concerns about the party's future in Edo State, accusing some national officers from All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled northern states of undermining the PDP for selfish motives. The concerns were brought to the fore during a stakeholders' meeting, led by PDP's national vice chairman, Chief Dan Orbih. The central issue revolves around the recent controversial election of ward ad-hoc delegates, and Idahosa warns that if the nine governorship aspirants' grievances go unaddressed, the PDP risks becoming obsolete in the state.

PDP Edo State Crisis: A Deeper Look

The crisis in the Edo PDP chapter escalated when the party cancelled the Etsako Central ward delegates election due to the alleged abduction of nine electoral officers. This decision, led by Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, however, does not affect the February 22 governorship primary. The chairman encouraged aggrieved governorship aspirants within the party to seek redress from the appeal panel.

Amidst the crisis, Chief Dan Orbih addressed the nine protesting governorship aspirants in Edo, assuring them that their protests will not be fruitless. He openly criticized the delegate election's conduct and the alleged role played by the Enugu State governor in the process.

The 'Show of Shame'

Orbih condemned the actions as a 'show of shame' and assured party loyalists that Edo PDP would not support an outsider for the 2024 Gubernatorial election. This protest was triggered by reports of the election officers' manipulation for the ward ad hoc election.

A Warning and a Call to Action

Idahosa, a former political adviser to the Adams Oshiomhole administration, pointed fingers at these officers. He claimed that these officers, who have failed to secure victories for the PDP in their home states, are exploiting the situation in Edo State. Echoing the importance of rectifying the situation, Idahosa declared that failure to address these issues would spell the death of the PDP in Edo State.

As the turmoil within the Edo PDP chapter continues, Edo PDP chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, urges aspirants to be cautious with their utterances and focuses on the party's primary aim to win the upcoming September 21 governorship election.