PDP Asserts Defecting Lawmakers Have Forfeited Their Seats

In a relentless pursuit of constitutionality, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) asserts that the 26 lawmakers of the Rivers House of Assembly, who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), have forfeited their legislative seats.

This stance was reiterated by PDP’s National Legal Adviser, Adeyemi Ajibade (SAN), in the wake of an adjournment of the lawmakers’ suit by Justice Donatus Okorowo of a Federal High Court in Abuja until January 24, 2024.

Defection in the Face of the Constitution

Under the looming shadow of potential intervention from President Bola Tinubu in the dispute between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, Ajibade emphasized the party’s unwavering commitment to the constitution’s provisions on defection.

The lawmakers’ mass migration to the APC was prompted by division within the PDP, leading to an ensuing political and legal maelstrom. The PDP’s stance is clear: the seats now belong to the party and not to the defecting lawmakers, and efforts are being made to recover them.