PDP Appoints Amina Divine Arong as New National Woman Leader

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the appointment of Amina Divine Arong from Cross River State as its new National Woman Leader. The decision comes in the wake of the demise of the former National Woman Leader, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, on October 29, 2023.

Arong's appointment was confirmed in a statement by the party's National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba. The announcement underscored Arong's unwavering commitment and significant contributions to the party's development, painting a picture of a woman entirely dedicated to the cause.

Arong's Indelible Mark

One of Arong's most notable contributions to the PDP has been her active role in mobilizing women and youth groups, a cornerstone of the party's grassroots engagement strategy. Furthermore, her involvement in the organization of Party Primaries and Congresses across the country bears testament to her commitment and administrative acumen.

The PDP has expressed full confidence in Arong's abilities and has entrusted her with the responsibility of working in concert with the National Working Committee. The aim is to ensure the party's continued stability, growth, and success, a challenge that Arong is expected to meet head-on.