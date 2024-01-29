PDEA Denies Duterte's Claims: Marcos Jr. Not on Drug Watch List

In a turn of events in Philippine politics, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) has responded to the allegations made by former President Rodrigo Duterte, categorically denying that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was ever on the agency's drug watch list. The controversy set off after Duterte, during his tenure as the mayor of Davao City, claimed to possess evidence of Marcos Jr.'s name appearing on a list of drug personalities.

PDEA Clears Marcos Jr.

Countering Duterte's accusations, the PDEA affirmed that since its foundation in 2002, Marcos Jr.'s name has never been found in the National Drug Information System (NDIS). The NDIS, a comprehensive intelligence database, collates information about drug personalities from a variety of law enforcement and intelligence agencies. The PDEA further clarified that even during Duterte's presidential term when a 'narco-list' was made public, Marcos Jr.'s name was conspicuously absent after rigorous validation processes.

Marcos Jr.'s Stand Against Drug Use

In 2021, Duterte questioned the qualifications of a presidential candidate, insinuating drug use without directly naming Marcos Jr. Responding to these veiled allegations, Marcos Jr. took the initiative to undergo a drug test voluntarily. The test results were negative, affirming Marcos Jr.'s consistent stance against illegal drugs. The negative drug test results were subsequently submitted to the relevant authorities.

Request for Comment

As the controversy continues to unfold, attempts have been made to extract comments from Marcos Jr. and his sister, Senator Imee Marcos. The unfolding political drama is being closely watched by citizens and observers alike, as the implications of these allegations could potentially impact the political scenario of the Philippines.