PCC Campion Calls for Public Input on West Mercia Police Budget Proposals

As the consultation period for the region’s police budget proposals draws to a close on January 7, Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) John Campion of West Mercia is urging the public to voice their opinions. The proposals, centered around enhancing police visibility and accessibility while improving public contact, marks a significant step in shaping the future of law enforcement in West Mercia.

Public Participation: A Key Determinant

PCC Campion is focused on ensuring that the budget plan, which is instrumental in determining the resources and strategies that the police will deploy in the upcoming year, is influenced by the needs and priorities of the community. The PCC emphasizes that the residents’ participation is crucial to guide his decision-making process, thus reinforcing the significance of the budget for West Mercia Police.

Scope of the Consultation

The consultation questionnaire, released by PCC Simon Foster of West Midlands, solicits views on diverse issues. These include public willingness to pay more to support policing due to a possible increase in the policing precept on council tax, concerns around various crimes such as knife crime, anti-social behaviour, fraud, robbery, theft, and traffic offences, and differences in crime perception among various demographics in the region.

Implications of the Proposed Budget

The proposed budget plan is more than a monetary blueprint; it is a roadmap to the community’s future safety. By making their voices heard, the residents of West Mercia can contribute to a budget that truly reflects their needs and concerns in matters of law enforcement and public safety.