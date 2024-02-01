In a recent development, a docu-series by PBS on the January 6 Capitol Hill protests has come under fire, with critics vehemently accusing it of deploying propaganda. The series is reported to have been orchestrated by none other than James Goldston, the former president of ABC News. Goldston, a controversial figure in the media industry, has previously been embroiled in a case where ABC is said to have suppressed a story revolving around Jeffrey Epstein.

Controversial Decisions Raise Eyebrows

The January 6 committee, which procured the services of Goldston as a consultant, is facing backlash for its alleged selection of witnesses who are accused of delivering a skewed testimony. Critics argue that this manipulates the nation's perception of the events that transpired on the day. The committee has been further lambasted for supposedly destroying evidence, leading to concerns over the compromise of former President Donald Trump's rights and doubts over the legality of its subpoenas.

Questioning the Legitimacy of the Committee

The legitimacy of the committee's existence has been called into question, following the unprecedented rejection of minority party nominees by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a surprising move, anti-Trump Republicans were appointed to the panel instead. This decision has further fuelled the controversy surrounding the committee's operations and intentions.

Public Opinion Divided

In a recent Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll, it was revealed that a significant segment of Republicans hold the belief that left-wing protesters were the instigators behind the January 6 protests, with the intention to discredit Trump. This stands in stark contrast to the narrative presented by Democrats, who maintain that the majority of the protesters were far from peaceful.