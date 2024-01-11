en English
Elections

Payne County Overhauls Polling Locations Ahead of 2024 Elections

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:24 am EST
Payne County, Oklahoma, is set to usher in significant changes to its polling locations in anticipation of the 2024 elections. The alterations, primarily driven by the aim of facilitating voter turnout, include the relocation of Precinct 402’s polling place and the introduction of a new early voting site.

Relocation of Precinct 402

Precinct 402, previously voting at the now-closed Forman Harley-Davidson site, will now cast their votes at the Central Rural Electric Cooperative Community Center. Conveniently located behind the original voting site, the move is expected to cause minimal disruption to the precinct’s voters. In the wake of this change, updated voter cards will be issued to voters in Precinct 402, reflecting the new polling place.

Introduction of a New Early Voting Site

The Cushing Chamber of Commerce will serve as a new early voting site for major elections, excluding those in February and April. This strategic move targets residents of Yale, Ripley, and workers in Cushing, making voting more accessible and thereby hoping to stimulate voter turnout.

Upcoming Elections and Important Dates

Payne County residents should mark their calendars for several upcoming elections. The Stillwater Public Schools Board of Education election for Ward 4 is slated for April 2, with early voting scheduled for March 28-29. The Presidential Preferential Primary Election will occur on March 5, with early voting from Feb. 29-March 1. Deadlines for voter registration and absentee ballot requests for this primary are on Feb. 9 and Feb. 19, respectively. The local February elections in Cushing, Perkins, and Glencoe involve city commission positions, sales tax propositions, and a school bond issue. Voters can access sample ballots and additional voting information online.

In addition to these changes, the Election Board is actively seeking volunteers to assist at polling places. Training sessions for these positions will be conducted in May.

Elections Politics United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

