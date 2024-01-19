Paxton's Campaign Finances Weather Impeachment Storm

In the crucible of legal skirmishes and political maneuvering, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's finances have emerged resilient. Last year's impeachment trial saw Paxton incur substantial legal costs of over $2.3 million, a hefty sum that could have rattled less fortified campaign coffers.

However, Paxton's financial standing remained robust, buoyed by a surge in fundraising that pulled in $2.2 million in donations during the latter half of 2023. This fundraising feat nearly covered Paxton's legal costs and marked a significant uptick from the $1 million raised over a similar period in 2019.

A notable surge in campaign contributions was observed on the day Paxton was acquitted by the Texas Senate. The legislature, voting largely along party lines, breathed new life into Paxton's political prospects.

On this day, the Attorney General's campaign coffers swelled by $123,500, thanks to contributions from 170 donors. Dallas hotelier Monty Bennett played a significant role in this financial windfall, injecting a hefty $50,000 into Paxton's campaign.

By the close of 2023, Paxton's campaign reported a formidable reserve of more than $1.8 million in cash. While his next election for the Attorney General's seat isn't due until 2026, Paxton has indicated a potential foray into the U.S. Senate race.

This ambition was hinted at in a statement made to Tucker Carlson, suggesting that Paxton's political journey may soon take an intriguing detour.