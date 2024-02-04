Pawan Kalyan Criticizes Jagan Mohan Reddy, Promises Value-Based Politics

Pawan Kalyan, the dynamic chief of the Jana Sena Party, has publicly criticized Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, for his self-comparison to the revered Arjuna from the Hindu epic, the Mahabharata. Kalyan has pointed out the stark inconsistencies in Jagan's behavior, especially with reference to respecting women and his own kin, and questioned the basis of such a comparison.

Confrontational Politics

Kalyan's strong comments emerged during the induction of Vallabhaneni Balashowry into the Jana Sena Party. Balashowry, who was previously elected as MP from Machilipatnam on the YSRC ticket, made a significant political switch upon being denied a ticket for the 2024 elections by his old party. The shift in allegiance was witnessed on Sunday in the presence of Kalyan.

Accusations of Neglect and Complicity

Kalyan has accused Chief Minister Jagan of failing to protect his sister Sharmila and of complicity in the death of his uncle, YS Vivekananda Reddy. The Jana Sena chief has been vocal in his disapproval of the Chief Minister's conduct, stressing that the present era bears no resemblance to the times of the Mahabharata.

Promise of Value-Based Politics

Amidst these accusations and confrontations, Kalyan has made a solemn promise to bring about a change in the political landscape by introducing value-based politics for the next generation. He has pledged to hold Jagan accountable for his unfulfilled promises, including those related to the Contributory Pension Scheme, liquor ban, and employment calendar, upon ascending to power.