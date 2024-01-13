Paul Wellstone’s Iconic Green Bus Found: A Political Time Capsule

Paul Wellstone’s emblematic green school bus, an enduring symbol of his grassroots political ethos during his 1990 U.S. Senate campaign, has surfaced in a secluded wooded area in southeastern Minnesota. The bus, an integral part of Wellstone’s political narrative and successive campaigns, has remained largely untouched, a frozen moment in time since the tragic plane crash that claimed Wellstone’s life in 2002.

Frozen in Time

Purchased initially for a humble sum of $3,500 and painted in Wellstone’s signature green, the bus quickly became notorious for its frequent breakdowns. Yet, it stood as a stark symbol against his opponent’s significantly wealthier campaign, echoing the contrast in their political ethos. Post Wellstone’s untimely death, the bus transformed into a site of mourning and was transiently part of a museum exhibit.

A Symbol of Mourning and Legacy

Previously stored in a friend’s farm, the bus now faces the threat of decay if not adequately preserved. Dave Wellstone, Paul Wellstone’s son, envisions the bus being restored to its former glory, possibly as part of a healing retreat in Northern California. Meanwhile, efforts to preserve and honor Wellstone’s legacy continue unabated. One such tribute is the renaming of a federal building in Minneapolis, a testament to the enduring influence of Wellstone’s political journey.

The Green Bus: A Political Time Capsule

The bus, filled with relics from the campaign trail, stands as a time capsule of a bygone era in Minnesota’s political history. Its frequent breakdowns during the campaign did not deter its popularity. In fact, the bus was featured prominently in Wellstone’s television campaign advertisement, further cementing its status as a political icon. Today, it remains parked in a grove of trees off a dirt road, awaiting its future with bated breath.