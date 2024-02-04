Governor Kefas Appoints Paul Tino as Taraba Civil Service Head

The Taraba State government, headed by Governor Dr. Agbu Kefas, has announced the appointment of Mr. Paul Maigida Tino as the new Head of the Civil Service. This vital decision follows the retirement of the previous officeholder, marking a new chapter in the state's civil service leadership.

The appointment of Mr. Tino was not a random selection. It was the culmination of a rigorous screening process conducted by a special committee. This committee was tasked with maintaining fairness and merit in the selection process. To ensure an all-inclusive and fair evaluation, invitations were extended to all 35 permanent secretaries in the state. However, only 15 of them participated in this critical assessment.

Meritocracy at the Forefront

The screening process was nothing short of robust. Out of the 15 candidates evaluated, 7 were deemed suitable for the position, having scored between 66 and 86 points. The committee's mandate was clear - to select the most qualified candidate based on merit, rather than personal or political considerations. This commitment to meritocracy was evident in the final decision.

Mr. Paul Maigida Tino distinguished himself from his peers, scoring the highest in the final assessment. His outstanding performance earned him the Governor's endorsement for the position, making him the newest head of the civil service.