Paul Alale Agobiri Clinches Victory in NPP Primaries by a Single Vote

In an election laden with suspense and drama, Paul Alale Agobiri, a local teacher at the Binduri Community Day School, emerged victorious in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary for the Bawku Central constituency. The electoral contest initially stalled due to security concerns, concluded with Agobiri securing a razor-thin victory by a margin of just one vote. He garnered 176 votes, eclipsing his nearest rival, Mohammed Tahiru Nambe, by a single vote, who received 175.

A Nail-Biting Contest

The contest for the NPP primaries proved to be an intense battle, with a host of candidates vying for the position. Aside from Agobiri and Nambe, the competition comprised of Amadu Mogtar Bagya, who accrued 163 votes, Mahmud Issah Zakary with 102 votes, and Salifu Bashiru, who secured 35. Agbanwa Gabiana Abugri, the party's candidate from the 2020 elections, trailed with 33 votes. Out of the total votes cast, only one was rejected.

Agobiri's triumph, though by the slimmest of margins, is particularly noteworthy. It marks an important milestone in the NPP's journey in Bawku Central, an orphan constituency. Furthermore, the victory is a testament to Agobiri's strong support base and popularity within the constituency. His triumph is a beacon of hope for the NPP, especially in securing the Bawku Central constituency.

A Call for Unity

In the wake of his victory, Agobiri called for collective efforts to challenge the rival National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming general election. The newly elected parliamentary candidate underscored the need for unity within the NPP, recognizing the crucial role of internal harmony in achieving electoral success. Despite heavy security — a remnant of recent chieftaincy conflicts — the election concluded peacefully, marking yet another victory for democratic processes.