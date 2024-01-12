Patriotic Front Refutes Claims of Tweaking Asset Declaration Laws

In a riveting political face-off, Emmanuel Mwamba, the Media and Publicity Chairperson for the Patriotic Front (PF), has strongly dismissed allegations that the PF, during its reign, tweaked the legislation relating to public declaration of assets and liabilities for presidential candidates. This rebuttal comes in light of mounting criticism and suspicion surrounding the transparency of asset declaration by public officials in Zambia.

Patriotic Front Denies Altering Asset Declaration Law

Mwamba has been at the forefront of defending the PF against a wave of criticism suggesting that the party may have manipulated the laws governing asset declarations during its tenure. The party has consistently denied these claims, asserting that the legislation remained untouched and transparent during their rule.

UPND Accused of Shifting Blame

Mwamba’s statement is not just a defense, but a counter-attack directed towards the United Party for National Development (UPND). He accused the UPND of using the PF as a scapegoat to mask its own transparency issues. The UPND, currently in power, has been under scrutiny for its handling of the asset declaration process, with critics suggesting that it’s not as transparent as it should be.

Transparency in Asset Declaration: A National Concern

The controversy surrounding asset declaration has become a national issue in Zambia. The public, civil society groups, and opposition parties demand transparency and accountability from their leaders, emphasizing that the asset declaration process is a crucial part of maintaining integrity in public office. This ongoing debate reflects the public’s desire for a corruption-free government and a more transparent political landscape.