en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Patriotic Front Refutes Claims of Tweaking Asset Declaration Laws

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:19 pm EST
Patriotic Front Refutes Claims of Tweaking Asset Declaration Laws

In a riveting political face-off, Emmanuel Mwamba, the Media and Publicity Chairperson for the Patriotic Front (PF), has strongly dismissed allegations that the PF, during its reign, tweaked the legislation relating to public declaration of assets and liabilities for presidential candidates. This rebuttal comes in light of mounting criticism and suspicion surrounding the transparency of asset declaration by public officials in Zambia.

Patriotic Front Denies Altering Asset Declaration Law

Mwamba has been at the forefront of defending the PF against a wave of criticism suggesting that the party may have manipulated the laws governing asset declarations during its tenure. The party has consistently denied these claims, asserting that the legislation remained untouched and transparent during their rule.

UPND Accused of Shifting Blame

Mwamba’s statement is not just a defense, but a counter-attack directed towards the United Party for National Development (UPND). He accused the UPND of using the PF as a scapegoat to mask its own transparency issues. The UPND, currently in power, has been under scrutiny for its handling of the asset declaration process, with critics suggesting that it’s not as transparent as it should be.

Transparency in Asset Declaration: A National Concern

The controversy surrounding asset declaration has become a national issue in Zambia. The public, civil society groups, and opposition parties demand transparency and accountability from their leaders, emphasizing that the asset declaration process is a crucial part of maintaining integrity in public office. This ongoing debate reflects the public’s desire for a corruption-free government and a more transparent political landscape.

0
Politics Zambia
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
Unresolved Debate Over Australia Day: A Nation Divided
The debate over Australia Day, a day marking the arrival of the First Fleet at Port Jackson in New South Wales in 1788, continues to be a heated topic in Australia. This significant day in history is considered by some as the nation’s founding, while others perceive it as the start of British colonialism and
Unresolved Debate Over Australia Day: A Nation Divided
St. Johns County Commissioner Krista Joseph: A Controversial Speech and the Battle for First Amendment Rights
11 mins ago
St. Johns County Commissioner Krista Joseph: A Controversial Speech and the Battle for First Amendment Rights
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to OSP
11 mins ago
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to OSP
Harvard University Under Fire for Association with West Bank's Birzeit University
3 mins ago
Harvard University Under Fire for Association with West Bank's Birzeit University
Phoenix Seeks DOJ to End Police Investigation without Court Supervision
4 mins ago
Phoenix Seeks DOJ to End Police Investigation without Court Supervision
Armed Suspect At Large After Firing At Deputies in South Kitsap
9 mins ago
Armed Suspect At Large After Firing At Deputies in South Kitsap
Latest Headlines
World News
John Millman Bids Farewell to Tennis after Australian Open Qualifier Defeat
2 mins
John Millman Bids Farewell to Tennis after Australian Open Qualifier Defeat
UConn Researchers Crack the Code of Elusive Proteins Crucial for Cell Division
2 mins
UConn Researchers Crack the Code of Elusive Proteins Crucial for Cell Division
Unresolved Debate Over Australia Day: A Nation Divided
2 mins
Unresolved Debate Over Australia Day: A Nation Divided
Harvard University Under Fire for Association with West Bank's Birzeit University
3 mins
Harvard University Under Fire for Association with West Bank's Birzeit University
Kansas City Chiefs' Playoff Campaign: A 'Love Story' with Football
4 mins
Kansas City Chiefs' Playoff Campaign: A 'Love Story' with Football
Thrills of California Cup and Major Boost for Kentucky Derby's Purse
4 mins
Thrills of California Cup and Major Boost for Kentucky Derby's Purse
AFL Legend Kevin Sheedy Swaps Football for Real Estate: Markets Luxury Melbourne Properties
6 mins
AFL Legend Kevin Sheedy Swaps Football for Real Estate: Markets Luxury Melbourne Properties
Umar Sadiq Sidelined: Nigeria Faces Setback Ahead of Africa Cup of Nations
7 mins
Umar Sadiq Sidelined: Nigeria Faces Setback Ahead of Africa Cup of Nations
Sam LaPorta's Road to Recovery: Optimism for Playoff Game Return
8 mins
Sam LaPorta's Road to Recovery: Optimism for Playoff Game Return
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app