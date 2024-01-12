en English
Politics

Patriotic Front Denies Changing Law on Asset Declaration, Calls for UPND Transparency

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:30 am EST
Patriotic Front Denies Changing Law on Asset Declaration, Calls for UPND Transparency

Emmanuel Mwamba, the Patriotic Front (PF) Media and Publicity chairperson, has vehemently denied allegations that the PF changed the law regarding the public declaration of assets and liabilities for presidential candidates. This statement comes as a response to the United Party for National Development’s (UPND) accusations of a lack of transparency from the PF.

PF Clears the Air

Mwamba emphasized that the UPND should not use the former ruling party as a scapegoat for their own lack of transparency. The PF’s stand is clear – it has not tampered with the constitutional clauses related to the public declaration of assets. Their denial is an attempt to put an end to the controversy and speculation surrounding this issue.

UPND’s Accusations

The UPND National Youth Trustee, Charles Kabwita, has stated that there is currently no law which compels the incumbent President to declare his assets to the public. He has suggested the opposition consider presenting a motion in the National Assembly to restore this requirement. These comments have stirred a debate about the need for transparency in the handling of public office and the potential manipulation of constitutional laws to hide assets.

Call for Transparency

Adding to the conversation, Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) leader, Sean Tembo, has made a request to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ). He has asked the ECZ to compel President Hakainde Hichilema to declare his assets. This request is a further call for transparency and accountability from the leaders of Zambia, highlighting the public’s interest in the financial dealings of their elected officials.

Politics Zambia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

