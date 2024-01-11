Patriotic Front Denies Altering Asset Declaration Laws Amid Transparency Row

Emmanuel Mwamba, the Media and Publicity chairperson for the Patriotic Front (PF), has categorically denied accusations that the PF altered the legislation concerning the public declaration of assets and liabilities for presidential candidates. This statement came in the wake of a heated debate on transparency in the asset declaration process for presidential candidates.

In a strong rebuttal, Mwamba stated that the PF did not tamper with the regulations pertaining to the public declaration of assets and liabilities for those running for the presidential office. He further urged the United Party for National Development (UPND), to refrain from blaming the former ruling party for its own shortcomings in maintaining transparency.

UPND’s Stance on Asset Declaration

The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has urged the opposition to cease requesting for President Hakainde Hichilema to declare his assets. UPND National Youth Trustee, Charles Kabwita, clarified that there is no law that mandates an incumbent to declare his or her assets to the public. He added that the said requirement was removed during the previous Patriotic Front (PF) administration, with only the ECZ Act still mandating the President to declare their assets.

Kabwita further advised the opposition to consider presenting a motion in the National Assembly to seek to restore the part of the law that required the President to declare assets. This move, he believes, would not only ensure transparency but also hold the highest office accountable.

The debate around the public declaration of assets and liabilities by presidential candidates continues to simmer, with both the ruling party and the opposition holding firmly to their opposing views. While this controversy unfolds, the Zambian public watches with bated breath, hoping for a resolution that ensures transparency and accountability in the highest office.