Politics

Patriotic Alliance Expels KZN Premier Candidate After Controversial Rally

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:25 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:04 am EST
In an unexpected turn of events, KwaZulu-Natal premier candidate and youth wing leader for the Patriotic Alliance (PA), Bonginkosi Khanyile, has been expelled from the party. The disciplinary action was initiated following Khanyile’s participation in a rally hosted by the Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party, a newly established political group. Khanyile addressed the crowd at the rally alongside former South African President Jacob Zuma, a move that was seen as a breach of party rules by the PA leadership.

Public Rally Sparks Controversy

The rally, addressed by Zuma, who has expressed support for the MK party, was the platform where Khanyile’s controversial participation took place. With Zuma proudly announcing that Khanyile would be joining their campaign efforts, the PA leadership was left with little choice but to take action. Prior to his expulsion, Khanyile was seen in a video criticizing those who shared footage of him at the MK event and claimed he did not need permission to attend any political gathering.

Apology Rejected

Following the backlash, Khanyile issued an apology under the PA banner, emphasizing his continued allegiance to PA and expressing regret over his participation at the MK rally. Despite acknowledging his apology, the PA leadership declared that Khanyile’s actions constituted a serious violation warranting his dismissal. According to PA deputy secretary-general Meshé Habana, Khanyile’s actions had brought both himself and the party into disrepute.

Implications for the Patriotic Alliance

The expulsion of Khanyile suggests internal tensions within the PA and a strict stance against dual membership. The incident has led to speculation about an affiliation between PA and MK and has potentially damaged the party’s reputation. To rectify the situation, the PA leadership intends to name a successor for Khanyile’s role from its pool of capable young leaders, promising that a new premier candidate would soon be revealed.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

